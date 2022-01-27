Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 673,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.