Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.29. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 57,400 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a market cap of C$22.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.23.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

