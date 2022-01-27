Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,058 ($14.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.99. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

