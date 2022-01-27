Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOTD. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.91) target price on the stock.

Shares of dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of £531.83 million and a P/E ratio of 50.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.62. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 147.64 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

