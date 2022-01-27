Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $29.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signify Health by 21.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Signify Health by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

