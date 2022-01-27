Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

