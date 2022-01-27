Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,291 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

