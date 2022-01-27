Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,305 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teradata were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,596,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after buying an additional 220,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

