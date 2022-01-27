Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of James River Group worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

