Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,671 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of UMH Properties worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 625,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $12,179,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $9,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UMH Properties by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 435,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Aegis raised their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

