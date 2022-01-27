Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Franchise Group worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis raised their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Franchise Group stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

