Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 6.4%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 120,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,697,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

DM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 13.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.