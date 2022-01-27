Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -134.60% Vaccinex N/A -197.52% -118.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dermata Therapeutics and Vaccinex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dermata Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 535.74%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and Vaccinex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.24 million N/A N/A Vaccinex $630,000.00 54.27 -$28.85 million N/A N/A

Dermata Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaccinex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease. Its products pipeline includes SEMA4D antibody platform and ActivMAb antibody discovery platform. The company was founded by Maurice Zauderer and Deepak Sahasrabudhe in April 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

