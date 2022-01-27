Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,593 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

NYSEARCA:USO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,091. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

