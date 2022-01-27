Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,269 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for about 2.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,285. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

