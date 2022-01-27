Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $90.53. 89,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

