DeFine Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, DeFine has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. DeFine has a market capitalization of $82.66 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.95 or 0.06484194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,851.46 or 0.99474837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051953 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

