Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 43.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

NYSE DE traded up $8.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.02. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

