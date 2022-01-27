Datto (NYSE:MSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. Datto has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,813 shares of company stock worth $3,980,139. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

