Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

