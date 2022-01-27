Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 17,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,688 shares.The stock last traded at $8.77 and had previously closed at $9.13.
The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $629.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
