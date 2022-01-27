Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 17,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,688 shares.The stock last traded at $8.77 and had previously closed at $9.13.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Daseke by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Daseke by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 139,460 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $629.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

