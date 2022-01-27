Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $167.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $135.26. 26,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

