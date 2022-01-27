Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.60. 13,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,211,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

