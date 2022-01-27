Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

