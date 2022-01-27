CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 741,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,444,000 after acquiring an additional 155,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

