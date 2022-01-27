CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.