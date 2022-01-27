CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 70.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 192,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,213 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

MPW stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

