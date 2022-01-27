CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First American Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 107,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.49.

FAF stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.