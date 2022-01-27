CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 836 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.42. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

