Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $63.72 and last traded at $63.72. 5,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 644,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.