Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.77 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.