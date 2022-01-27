Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $99,511.47 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $99,511.47 and approximately $92.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.09 or 0.06728003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.74 or 1.00304856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

