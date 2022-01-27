CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.17

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.17 and last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.70.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $3,558,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.