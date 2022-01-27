CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,819.02

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $28,819.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005887 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

