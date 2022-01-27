Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Crown by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 342,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

