Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.202-$6.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.23.

NYSE CCI opened at $176.90 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.43 and a 200-day moving average of $188.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

