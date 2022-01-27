Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00, RTT News reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International updated its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

CCI stock opened at $176.90 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

