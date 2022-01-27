Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.84. 43,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.23.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

