Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.08 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE CRON traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.19. 196,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,503. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.04.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

