Crestline Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENPC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

