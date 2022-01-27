Crestline Management LP Makes New $546,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,309,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.