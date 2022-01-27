Crestline Management LP Makes New $320,000 Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $766.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.