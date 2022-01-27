Crestline Management LP Has $2.04 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Crestline Management LP reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

