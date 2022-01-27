Crestline Management LP Buys New Stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

