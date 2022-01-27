Credits Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Credits has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $297,618.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.