Credit Suisse Group Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.10. 1,737,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,258. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.40. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.