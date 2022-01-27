Credit Suisse AG Sells 201,990 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $123,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average of $193.13. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,656. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

