Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,586 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axonics were worth $143,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 11.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,699,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after acquiring an additional 175,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

