Credit Suisse AG Has $157.90 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $157,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 35.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.95. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

