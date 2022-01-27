Creative Planning Raises Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

SUN opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.